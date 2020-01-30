IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Bangladesh's trainer Mario Villavarayan

Mario Villavarayan [Courtesy: Cricbuzz]

The strength and conditioning coach of Bangladesh, Mario Villavarayan resigned from his post to join the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Villavarayan was appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in 2014 to work with the senior men's side as their trainer.

As per Cricbuzz, Villavarayan stated that the opportunity given by SRH was too hard to let go of but also acknowledged his current employer and how he will miss working with the Bangladesh cricket team.

Yes, I have resigned. I have got an offer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and it's too good an opportunity for me to say no. Definitely I will miss Bangladesh. It's been six great years.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury thanked Villavarayan for his long-term service to Bangladesh cricket. Stating that permanent staff cannot be associated with an IPL side, Villavarayan had to choose between the two. Chowdhury said:

We have three years agreement with Mario and he had to work full time with the national cricket team. He is looking forward to work in the IPL but we cannot allow any of our full time coaching staff to work in IPL as we can have series or camp at that point of time. So we decided to part ways on mutual understanding.