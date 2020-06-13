CSK best franchise I have played for, reveals Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that the Chennai Super Kings is the best IPL franchise that he has played for. Muttiah Muralitharan has represented three franchises in the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In three seasons for CSK, Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 40 wickets in 40 matches.

“I have played even for Lancashire for 6 to 7 years, but I’d say that Chennai Super Kings was the best franchise I have played for,” Muralitharan said on the show Mind Masters by MFORE on Star Sports Tamil.

I prayed for being selected by CSK: Muttiah Muralitharan

Coming from Sri Lanka, where a sizeable Tamil popluation resides, Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that he found it easier to communicate with his teammates at CSK. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was also one of the reasons Muttiah Muralitharan wanted to play for CSK.

“Captaincy is about respecting the captain, whoever it is. We have to go by his decision. I prayed that if I come to the IPL, I have to go to Chennai, as I thought there will be Chennai people in the team. So, at that time, there was a good rule, where local players had to be in the team. The first three years was the best of the years because we could speak in our own language. We were around 7-8 people and even VB sir (VB Chandrasekhar) was there who selected us," Muttiah Muralitharan asserted.