×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

CSK best franchise I have played for, reveals Muttiah Muralitharan

  • Muttiah Muralitharan said he got along very well at the Chennai franchise.
  • Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 40 wickets from 40 matches that he played for CSK across three seasons
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 13 Jun 2020, 23:33 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that CSK was the best IPL franchise that he played for.
Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that CSK was the best IPL franchise that he played for.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that the Chennai Super Kings is the best IPL franchise that he has played for. Muttiah Muralitharan has represented three franchises in the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In three seasons for CSK, Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 40 wickets in 40 matches.

“I have played even for Lancashire for 6 to 7 years, but I’d say that Chennai Super Kings was the best franchise I have played for,” Muralitharan said on the show Mind Masters by MFORE on Star Sports Tamil.

I prayed for being selected by CSK: Muttiah Muralitharan

Coming from Sri Lanka, where a sizeable Tamil popluation resides, Muttiah Muralitharan revealed that he found it easier to communicate with his teammates at CSK. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was also one of the reasons Muttiah Muralitharan wanted to play for CSK.

“Captaincy is about respecting the captain, whoever it is. We have to go by his decision. I prayed that if I come to the IPL, I have to go to Chennai, as I thought there will be Chennai people in the team. So, at that time, there was a good rule, where local players had to be in the team. The first three years was the best of the years because we could speak in our own language. We were around 7-8 people and even VB sir (VB Chandrasekhar) was there who selected us," Muttiah Muralitharan asserted.
Published 13 Jun 2020, 23:33 IST
Chennai Super Kings Muttiah Muralitharan IPL Records Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 01:30 PM
Bohemian CC
United CC
BCC VS UCC preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
PCC 83/3 (10 ov)
BCC 84/5 (9.3 ov)
Bohemian CC won by 5 wickets
PCC VS BCC live score
Match 6 | Today, 03:30 PM
Prague Barbarians Visigoths
Prague CC Kings
PBVI VS PCC preview
Match 2 | Yesterday
PBVI 61/8 (10 ov)
BCC 62/2 (6 ov)
Bohemian CC won by 8 wickets
PBVI VS BCC live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
PCC 85/6 (10 ov)
UCC 65/4 (10 ov)
Prague CC Kings won by 20 runs.
PCC VS UCC live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
UCC 71/2 (10 ov)
PBVI 72/0 (6.5 ov)
Prague Barbarians Visigoths won by 10 wickets
UCC VS PBVI live score
Final | Yesterday
IS 85/4 (10 ov)
MFE 52/9 (10 ov)
Ifira Sharks won by 33 runs.
IS VS MFE live score
Match 1 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Stockholm CC
Indiska CC
STO VS INC preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी