CSK playing 11 from Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL debut in 2009 - where are they now?

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL on Wednesday, August 27. The announcement came amid question marks over his place in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2026 after an underwhelming season earlier this year. The 38-year-old had already announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024.

Ashwin announced his IPL retirement with a post on his official social media handle. The Tamil Nadu spin legend wrote that his 'time as IPL cricketer comes to a close' but his 'time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today'. The off-spinner ended his IPL career with 187 wickets in 221 matches at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20.

The fifth-leading wicket-taker in the IPL, Ashwin made his debut in the T20 league for CSK against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Cape Town in the first match of the 2009 season. Ashwin did not get to bowl in the match as MI won the contest by 19 runs. Following his retirement, we take a look at where his teammates from his IPL debut match are now.

Top order: Parthiv Patel, Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina

Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden opened for CSK in Ashwin's debut IPL match. While Parthiv was dismissed for a two-ball duck, Hayden hammered 44 off 35 balls. As for Raina, the CSK legend made eight off nine balls.

All three have retired from the game and have turned to cricket commentary and analysis. Raina does play the odd T20 tournament. He was seen in the World Championship of Legends earlier this year and also opened a restaurant in Amsterdam in 2023.

Middle order & All-rounders: Andrew Flintoff, MS Dhoni, Jacob Oram, S Badrinath, Joginder Sharma

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was dismissed for 24 off 23 in Ashwin's debut IPL game. With the ball, he had claimed 1-44 from four overs. Post-retirement, he has worked as a television and radio presenter. He suffered a horrific crash while filming for the show 'Top Gear'. In September 2024, he was named as the new head coach of the England Lions cricket team.

MS Dhoni captained CSK in Ashwin's debut IPL match, scoring 36 off 26 balls. He retired from international cricket in August 2020, a year after playing his last game for India. However, he has continued playing the IPL. In fact, the 44-year-old captained CSK in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury.

Kiwi all-rounder Jacob Oram registered figures of 1-30 from four overs in Ashwin's debut IPL game. He got the wicket of Abhishek Nayar. With the bat, he was dismissed for eight. Oram last represented New Zealand in 2012 and has taken to coaching post-retirement. He was named New Zealand Men's bowling coach in August 2024 after having earlier worked with the Women's team.

Subramaniam Badrinath batted at No. 7 position in Ashwin's IPL debut game and was out for a two-ball duck. The domestic legend played his last first-class game in 2016. These days, he shares his views on cricket on his YouTube channel.

Joginder Sharma claimed 1-25 in Ashwin's debut IPL game and scored 16* off 15 with the willow. Famous for claiming the last wicket in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, he retired from all forms of cricket in February 2023. He made the headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while working as the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Hisar district of Haryana. He continues to hold the same post.

Bowlers: Thilan Thushara, Manpreet Gony

A former left-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, Thilan Thushara claimed 1-32 in Ashwin's debut IPL match, picking up the big wicket of Sanath Jayasuriya. He last represented Sri Lanka in 2010 and played his last first-class game in 2020. No specific details are available about his present activities.

Right-arm pacer Manpreet Gony claimed 2-32 in Ashwin's debut IPL clash, picking up the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and JP Duminy. He played his last IPL match in 2017 and retired from all forms of Indian cricket in July 2019. Gony was part of the Asian Legends League earlier this year, claiming seven wickets in six matches.

