CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 57 of IPL 2025 ft. Urvil Patel & MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, May 7. The Men in Yellow will travel to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for this high-profile encounter.

CSK have had a miserable season so far and are dead last in the standings, with only two wins to their name. They were thrashed by the Knight Riders in the reverse fixture and will be keen on salvaging some momentum towards the end of the league stage. The Super Kings have had a number of injury replacements this season, and we might see them ponder a change or two on that front.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 57 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed clearly isn't ready for the IPL level, and CSK might be tempted to bring in Urvil Patel in his favorite position at the top of the order. But Rasheed has been part of the squad for a while now, and Chennai might want to give him some more game time with the next season in mind.

Ayush Mhatre, meanwhile, hasn't missed a beat. The 17-year-old has been the pick of the CSK batters despite only joining them midway through the season and will be key to their fortunes once again.

Middle Order: Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Sam Curran has blown hot and cold at No. 3, but his stellar knock against the Punjab Kings should give him a slightly longer rope. Shivam Dube has been used lower down the order, with Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja batting ahead of him. The same could continue against KKR.

Captain MS Dhoni is expected to feature as well. Dhoni's form and captaincy have come under question this season, and he will be keen on a memorable display as he approaches the end of his career.

Lower Order: Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Most of CSK's bowlers are struggling with form, but have managed to come up with meaningful performances. Khaleel Ahmed will want to bounce back after a hammering at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana will want to finish the campaign on a high. Anshul Kamboj is expected to come in as well, perhaps as the impact player if Chennai bowl second.

Impact Player Options - Urvil Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin

Deepak Hooda has been woeful for the Men in Yellow in IPL 2025, and reports indicated that Vansh Bedi would've replaced him in the last game if not for the ankle injury he sustained. Urvil could thus make his debut for the franchise at Hooda's expense.

Ravichandran Ashwin is another option, given the number of left-handers in the KKR side and conditions at the Eden Gardens. The Super Kings could take a call based on the conditions.

