CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 52 of IPL 2025 ft. Dewald Brevis & MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 52 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 3. The encounter will be contested at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Yellow are in the middle of one of their worst-ever IPL seasons. They have already been knocked out from playoff contention and are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings. CSK have made a host of changes over the course of the tournament, and the same pattern could continue as they attempt to build towards the future.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 52 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed has struggled at the top of the order, but CSK have no viable replacements who are ready. With an eye on the future, they could back the youngster until the end of the season.

Ayush Mhatre has made a bright start to his IPL career and will face a real test against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Chennai will hope that he can get them off to a bright start.

Middle Order: Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Sam Curran smashed a terrific half-century in the previous game and should continue to bat at No. 3. Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube should follow him in the lineup, with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni making up the lower-middle order.

Deepak Hooda's returns have shown no signs of improving, and it's high time that CSK look beyond the perennial underperformer. They could use the impact player rule to bringing in a fresh face, perhaps keeper-batter Vansh Bedi.

Lower Order: Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

CSK's bowlers haven't been at their best in recent matches. There shouldn't be any changes to certain personnel, with Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad guaranteed to man the pace and spin departments respectively. Anshul Kamboj has been decent as well and could be useful at the Chinnaswamy.

There's a chance that the out-of-form Matheesha Pathirana could be replaced by Nathan Ellis, but if the Super Kings want to build towards next season, the Sri Lankan needs game time.

Impact Player Options - Vansh Bedi, Ravichandran Ashwin

As mentioned earlier, Bedi could come in as a middle-order batter. If not, CSK might want an additional spin option in the form of R Ashwin to trouble RCB's batting unit.

