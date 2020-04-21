CSK release teaser of Dwayne Bravo's upcoming song dedicated to MS Dhoni

Dwayne Bravo (R) is working on a song dedicated to MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings recently released a video on their social media handles in which star all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo is seen singing the lyrics of his upcoming song, which is dedicated to skipper MS Dhoni.

One of CSK's most high profile players, Dwayne Bravo is known for his love for singing and dancing, with one his songs labelled 'Champion' doing the rounds back in 2016.

In the video, Bravo refers to MS Dhoni as 'Thala' and 'World Beater' and calls his CSK captain as his 'brother from another mother'.

The West Indian all-rounder, who has over 480k followers on his YouTube channel also released a song titled 'We are the Kings' last year in May. Other songs like 'Run D World' and 'Asia' have garnered interest from fans from across the globe.

An imperative part of the Super Kings' setup, Dwayne Bravo has played seven seasons of IPL for the MS Dhoni-led side. Bravo started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians but was procured by CSK ahead of the 2011 edition of the IPL

The all-rounder's best season for CSK came in 2013, when he picked up 32 wickets from 18 matches at an economy rate of 7.95. Bravo's stupendous efforts saw him win the Purple Cap at the end of that season.

MS Dhoni's comeback delayed with IPL 2020 indefinitely postponed

The death overs specialist was scheduled to turn out for CSK in IPL 2020, but the training camp was called off in March due to the coronavirus threat.

Recently, an official BCCI statement also confirmed the indefinite postponement of the IPL, meaning that MS Dhoni's fans will need to wait longer to see the former India captain in action.

MS Dhoni last turned out for a competitive game during the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, MS Dhoni has been absent from the field of play and it remains to be seen when he returns to play the sport.