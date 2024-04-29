CSK's 5 biggest wins by runs at Chepauk ft. 2024 vs SRH

Due to their remarkable consistency, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) boast a huge fan base. They have qualified for playoffs on 12 out of 14 editions they were a part of and lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title five times.

The defending champions have been terrific with their performances through a perfect team combination and retaining the right players. Moreover, they have secured 49 victories in 69 appearances at their home ground, Chepauk.

A 71% winning rate certainly shows the dominance of the Super Kings at their den. On that note, let's check out the five biggest wins for CSK by runs at Chepauk in IPL history:

#5 63 runs vs GT, 2024

On March 26, 2024, Chennai Super Kings met Gujarat Titans. Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) and Rachin Ravindra (46) provided a scintillating start to the home team.

After that, Shivam Dube smoked 51 off 24 to help Chennai post a daunting 206 on the board. Rashid Khan picked up two wickets for the visitors.

In response, the Titans lost Shubman Gill (8) early, but Wriddhiman Saha (21) and Sai Sudharsan (37) were impressive to steer the team at a comfortable rate. However, after their dismissals, they lost the plot and could only score 143 in their designated 20 overs.

Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets and paved the way for CSK's 63-run win.

#4 78 runs vs SRH, 2024

In a crucial game against SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK batted first. Although opener Ajinkya Rahane (9) could not provide a notable contribution, Ruturaj Gaikwad (98) and Daryl Mitchell (52) played solid knocks to guide the home team to a substantial total. Then, Shivam Dube (39*) continued his consistency to boost Chennai to 212.

In reply, only Aiden Markram (32) could be potent with his contribution, as SRH could not gain momentum throughout the innings. In the end, the SunRisers were all-out for 134, and lost the game by 78 runs. Tushar Deshpande was the wrecker-in-chief for CSK with figures of 4/27.

#3 80 runs vs DC, 2019

The 50th game of the 2019 season witnessed Chennai Super Kings taking on Delhi Capitals (DC). After being invited to bat first, CSK lost Shane Watson (0), but Faf du Plessis (39) and Suresh Raina (59) made hefty contributions.

Thereafter, MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 44* off 22, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 off 10 to power CSK to 179. Jagadeesha Suchith picked up two wickets for the Capitals.

In pursuit of 180, DC's openers, Prithvi Shaw (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) could not provide a good start to the team. Only skipper, Shreyas Iyer (44) could impress, as the Capitals were all-out for a meagre 99 and lost by 80 runs.

Imran Tahir was sensational with figures of 4/12 and Ravindra Jadeja returned with 3/9.

#2 86 runs vs DC, 2012

CSK bagged a dominating victory over DC in the second Qualifier of IPL 2012. The decision of the Capitals to field first backfired as Murali Vijay clobbered 113 off 58 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes to set up the team for a big score.

Dwayne Bravo provided a perfect flourish with 33* off 12 balls, as CSK compiled 222 in 20 overs. Varun Aaron returned with two wickets but gave away 63 runs in his four-over spell.

Thereafter, Mahela Jayawardene (55) led well from the front for the Capitals. But, the rest of the line-up faltered, resulting in Chennai winning the game by 86 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin registered figures of 3/23 for the Super Kings.

#1 97 runs vs KXIP, 2015

The Chennai-based franchise recorded their biggest victory by 97 runs against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) on April 25, 2015. Batting first, they were off to a flyer with Dwayne Smith (26 off 13) and Brendon McCullum (66 off 44). Then, MS Dhoni (41* off 27) was impressive to lead Chennai to a strong total of 192.

In response, Murali Vijay (34) was the highest contributor for Punjab, as they were restricted to 95/9. Ravindra Jadeja (3/22), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/14) and Ashish Nehra (2/16) were impactful with their performances to secure a 97-run victory.

