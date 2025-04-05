CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 17

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, April 5, in match number 17 of the ongoing IPL 2025.

Axar Patel won the toss for Delhi and chose to bat first in the afternoon fixture. However, the side were off to a poor start, with opener Jake Fraser-McGurk perishing to left-arm pace Khaleel Ahmed for a five-ball duck in the opening over.

KL Rahul played a stunning knock for his team after the early breakthrough. He hit his maiden half-century for DC, scoring 77 runs off 51 deliveries. Abhishek Porel contributed 33 runs in 20 balls, while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24 from 12 balls.

The visiting team registered 183/6 after 20 overs. Khaleel was the pick of the CSK bowlers. He claimed the wickets of Fraser-McGurk and Sameer Rizvi, recording brilliant figures of 4-0-25-2.

CSK's top-order batters let them down in the run chase as they lost three wickets within the powerplay. Vijay Shankar had luck on his side and got four chances. He was their top scorer with an unbeaten 69-run knock in 54 balls.

MS Dhoni scored 30* off 26 balls as CSK finished at 158/5 after 20 overs. DC clinched their first win at the Chepauk in 15 years, winning the game by 25 runs. Vipraj Nigam bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-27-2.

With three wins from as many outings, Delhi are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 standings. CSK have just one victory from four matches are are languishing at the eighth spot.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Social media flooded with MS Dhoni retirement rumors as his parents make rare appearance at Chepauk

MS Dhoni's parents were in attendance for Chennai's IPL 2025 match against DC. Their rare appearance on the ground led to fans speculating that this could potentially be the former India captain's final IPL outing.

Apart from Dhoni's parents, his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were also present at the stadium. However, there was no announcement from the 43-year-old after his team's defeat.

#2 KL Rahul plays smart reverse lap during his brilliant knock

KL Rahul shone with the bat for Delhi. He entertained the viewers by smashing three sixes and six fours during his stay at the crease. One of the boundaries came with a crafty reverse lap.

On the fourth ball of the 16th over, CSK's left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary bowled a full-length delivery. Rahul countered it brilliantly by sending the ball into the gap between the keeper and short third-man for a four.

Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic batting exploits in the encounter.

#3 CSK's lack of intent in the run chase

Chennai have consistently struggled to chase targets in excess of 180 over the last five years. They have not chased a 180-plus target in the league since IPL 2019.

While their dismal chasing spree continued, many fans were unhappy with the team's approach. CSK's lack of intent didn't go down well with their supporters as there was no real attempt to play big shots towards the back end, despite the required run rate climbing up rapidly.

