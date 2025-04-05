CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their third match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 5. It is the second consecutive afternoon match for DC, who defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last weekend.

On the other side, CSK will play an afternoon match for the first time this season. The Super Kings have managed only one win in three games so far. To make things worse for the team, regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is dealing with an injury.

If Gaikwad misses out, MS Dhoni may return as the CSK captain. On that note, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 afternoon game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 17, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 5, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

A slow pitch should be on offer in Chennai. The spinners should enjoy themselves during the day game between CSK and DC. Noor Ahmad will be the player to watch out for.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The skies will be mostly sunny in Chennai during the match hours on April 5. The humidity levels will be approximately 66% and the wind speed should stay around 14 km/h.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anshul Kamboj (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar (Impact Player).

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

