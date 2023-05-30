CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in the final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday, May 29, as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller in Ahmedabad. Chasing a revised target of 171 to win in 15 overs, the Super Kings had Ravindra Jadeja as their hero as he smashed a six and a four to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.

A sensational 96 from B Sai Sudharsan and a well-made half-century from Wriddhiman Saha helped GT post a daunting total of 214/4. While rain reduced the second innings to just 15 overs, fans got to witness arguably one of the most thrilling IPL finals.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that grabbed the attention of the fans:

#3 MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping of Shubman Gill

CSK skipper MS Dhoni showed just how good he is with his gloves even at the ripe old age of 41 when he stumped GT opener Shubman Gill. Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to pitch on a good length and just got enough turn to beat Gill's outside edge.

The young opener was a bit off-balance and that was enough for Dhoni to just collect the ball and dislodge the bails in a flash. The reaction time from the legendary wicketkeeper was just 0.12 seconds, simply astonishing! The way Dhoni smiled at Jadeja showed that he was confident Gill was a goner.

#2 Ambati Rayudu's carnage against Mohit Sharma

Ambati Rayudu had announced before the IPL 2023 final that it would be his final game of the tournament. The veteran right-hander has been an incredible player for both the Mumbai Indians and CSK and it was perhaps fitting that he played an absolute blinder in his final IPL innings.

Rayudu scored 19 runs off just eight balls, which included 6,4,6 off the first three deliveries of Mohit Sharma's second over. Although he got dismissed off the fourth ball, Rayudu had done his job by bringing the equation down to 22 needed off just 15. That proved to be a match-defining cameo from the veteran batter.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja providing a fairytale finish

Arguably the moment that made the IPL 2023 final special was when Ravindra Jadeja smashed 10 runs off the final two balls and sealed an improbable CSK win. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma executed their plans really well and with 10 needed from two, GT were just one good delivery away from winning their second title in a row.

However, he missed his yorker on the penultimate delivery and Jadeja smashed it straight down the ground. The all-rounder couldn't have asked for an easier final ball as he got a full toss on his pads that he flicked behind fine leg and sealed a win.

The CSK players ran onto the field and swarmed around Jadeja, who was off towards the stands celebrating the win with the fans. MS Dhoni later also picked Jadeja up in joy and that became a moment that fans would fondly remember.

You can watch the full highlights of the IPL 2023 final here.

