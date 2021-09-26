CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 38

After beating Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will try to complete a hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. KKR and CSK recorded comfortable wins against the star-studded MI and RCB squads to kick off their Indian Premier League 2021 Phase Two with a bang.

CSK are very close to securing a playoffs berth now. Meanwhile, KKR have bolstered their chances of a top four finish by defeating MI and RCB in their previous two fixtures.

CSK and KKR have been a part of some high-stakes matches in the past. The two teams contested the IPL 2012 Final which was won by KKR. Earlier this year, they were involved in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium, where CSK beat KKR by 18 runs.

With the two franchises set to lock horns for the second time in the IPL 2021 today, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 16-9. Notably, KKR have beaten CSK while under the leadership of their current captain Eoin Morgan.

When the two teams battled in the UAE last year, KKR beat CSK by ten runs in Abu Dhabi but lost by six wickets in Dubai. Their head-to-head record in the Gulf country stands at 1-1.

Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 38 of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer in CSK vs KKR matches, with 736 runs to his name. The southpaw scored a century against KKR in the 2014 Champions League T20 Final.

Andre Russell has amassed 324 runs while donning the KKR jersey against CSK. His batting strike rate against Chennai is 182.02.

Sunil Narine has scalped the most wickets (16) in CSK vs KKR matches. The KKR star won the Player of the Match award in his previous IPL 2021 match.

Ravindra Jadeja has accounted for 15 wickets against KKR while playing for Chennai. It will be interesting to see how the CSK all-rounder performs in IPL 2021 today.

