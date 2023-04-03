CSK vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will take place tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be CSK's first IPL home match at the Chepauk since the 2019 season.

Thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance for the first-ever Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. LSG have a ton of momentum on their side, having crushed the Delhi Capitals in their season opener, but defeating CSK in Chennai will be a big challenge.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

The Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Chennai Super Kings by 1-0. The two teams met in Mumbai last season, where LSG pulled off a successful run-chase of 211 runs to register their maiden win in the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings scored 210/7 in 20 overs of that game at the Brabourne Stadium. However, their bowlers could not defend that massive score. Ravindra Jadeja captained CSK in that game. Tonight will be the first time MS Dhoni leads CSK in a match against LSG.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

CSK vs LSG head-to-head record in Chennai

The head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium stands at 0-0. The upcoming match will be the first time CSK host LSG at the Chepauk.

MA Chidambaram Stadium's pitch helps the spinners. Both CSK and LSG have some quality spinners in their squads, which is why fans should expect a close encounter.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match

Chennai Super Kings took on the Lucknow Super Giants on March 31, 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Robin Uthappa's half-century guided CSK to 210/7. Avesh Khan bagged two wickets for LSG.

Chasing 211 for a win, LSG won the match by six wickets, riding on fifties from Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.

Here's a summary of that game:

LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 31, 2022.

