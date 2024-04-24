CSK vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 39 ft. Marcus Stoinis

Within five days, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) completed the double over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. The visitors completed the highest successful IPL chase at Chepauk on Tuesday, April 23, when they chased down the mammoth target of 211 set by the Men in Yellow.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on a sensational 108 off just 60 balls and received great support from Shivam Dube (66 off 27 balls). While 210/4 was a great first innings score, both the captains were aware of dew potentially playing a big role in the chase, and that's how things panned out.

Marcus Stoinis produced arguably the innings of the IPL 2024 season with an unbeaten 124 off just 63 balls. Able support from Nicholas Pooran (34 off 15 balls) and Deepak Hooda (17* off 6) allowed LSG to win the game with three balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 KL Rahul's flying catch

Expand Tweet

LSG got off to a sensational start to their game, thanks to a brilliant catch by wicketkeeper and captain KL Rahul. Pacer Matt Henry bowled a good length delivery to Ajinkya Rahane, and the latter went for a big booming cover drive without getting to the pitch of the ball completely.

There was just enough movement to take Rahane's outside edge and Rahul dove brilliantly to his right to take a one-handed stunner. There has been a lot of talk about Rahul's wicketkeeping, especially after his comeback from a groin injury that has given him repeated setbacks of late.

However, the effort to dismiss Rahane was received with high praise for Rahul. Many also felt the latter was fully fit to be in the race for the wicketkeeper-batter position in India's T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Shivam Dube's massive sixes

Expand Tweet

Another player who has been banging on the door of the Indian selectors with his consistent performances is CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube. While Dube is known to be a strong spin-hitter, the improvement he has shown in smashing the pacers was reflected once again when he took Yash Thakur to the cleaners.

Dube smashed Yash for three sixes in a row, two of which were hit over cow corner while the third one cleared the long on. Many fans believe it is a no-brainer to have Dube in India's T20 World Cup squad given the damage that he can do to the opposition once set.

#1 Marcus Stoinis silencing Chepauk

Expand Tweet

LSG lost both their openers relatively cheaply, and the ploy to send Devdutt Padikkal at No.4 didn't work as the southpaw scored 13 runs off 19 balls. At the other end was Marcus Stoinis, who continued to take the attack to the opposition and put them under pressure.

Stoinis had a crucial 70-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran and that nicely set up the backend of the chase. CSK had the likes of Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman to take care of five out of their last six overs left. It all seemed sealed in CSK's favor.

However, it was just one of those days for Stoinis where whatever he touched turned to gold. He lined up both Pathirana and Thushara brilliantly for boundaries and sixes and almost knew what kind of delivery he was going to get on most occasions.

In the final over, the all-rounder shuffled across and hit the ball behind square for a boundary to send the LSG fans and players into delirium. The CSK home crowd was too stunned to realize what hit them, and there was a pin-drop silence caused by the sensational knock from Stoinis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️