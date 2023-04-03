CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

After four long years, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to their home ground Chepauk. They will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 4. Fans have been eagerly waiting to welcome back MS Dhoni and Co. and it promises to be an absolute spectacle.

However, not everything has been rosy for the Super Kings so far this season as they were beaten by the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in their opening game. Their death bowling looks a bit thin on paper and that proved to be the difference between the two teams.

LSG, on the other hand, made a fantastic start to the tournament, winning their opening game against the Delhi capitals by 50 runs. They will face a tricky challenge in Chepauk as conditions will aid the spinners and CSK have quality in that department. However, LSG themselves too have some quality spinners and that makes this encounter even more intriguing.

On that note, let's take a look at three match-ups that could potentially decide the result of the match:

#3 KL Rahul vs Mitchell Santner

LSG skipper KL Rahul didn't have a good start to the IPL 2023 season with the bat as he could only score 8(12) in his first game. However, he has good memories of having played CSK last year as he scored a fine cameo of 40 off 26 balls.

Rahul also has a fantastic record against CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, which makes it crucial for the hosts to depend on their spinners. Mitchell Santner has conceded 63 runs in the 44 balls that he has bowled to Rahul in T20Is. However, he has also dismissed him once.

KL Rahul will want to make the most of the powerplay, and this is when MS Dhoni could introduce Santner just to slow things down. The Kiwi spinner is a smart operator and with Chennai traditionally helping spinners, this could be an interesting contest.

#2 Ben Stokes vs Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has a point to prove this IPL 2023 season after he was inexplicably left out of the Indian squad post the 2022 Asia Cup. The wrist-spinner showed his quality in the first game and will love bowling at Chepauk as it always has something in it for the spinners.

Ben Stokes has been Chennai's marquee signing ahead of this season and big things are expected of him. However, how he struggled against Rashid Khan would make the Super Giants keen to unleash Bishnoi as soon as he comes to the crease. It will be interesting to see how this contest pans out.

#1 MS Dhoni vs Jaydev Unadkat

indian cricket team @ictfannn Dhoni vs different bowlers in the last 2 overs in IPL history



Steyn - 60(16), SR 375

Bhuvi - 55(23), SR 239.1

Unadkat - 52(14), SR 371.4

Umesh - 46(21), Sar 219

Irfan - 36(12) SR 300

Bravo - 36(12), SR 300

Boult - 35(12), SR 291.7

Nehra - 35(14), SR 250

Arguably the one battle that fans may be looking forward to is MS Dhoni against Jaydev Unadkat. The CSK skipper has incredible numbers against Unadkat in T20s, having smashed 105 runs off the 43 balls that he has faced off the left-arm pacer.

Dhoni turned the clock last season when he won the game for CSK from an improbable position where they needed 16 runs off four balls. Unadkat was then with the Mumbai Indians, but he might still be having those scars. It will be interesting to see if the experienced bowler makes a comeback or whether Dhoni continues to dominate.

