CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Moeen, Santner shine in nervy home win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) notched up their first win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs at Chepauk on Monday, April 3.

MS Dhoni lost the toss for the second game running, but the home side made the most of the conditions by amassing an above-par 217/7. Although their powerplay bowling was nothing short of shambolic, the Super Kings recovered in the middle overs and at the death to clinch a narrow win.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 6 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Spin to win in the middle overs as Chennai survive powerplay disaster

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad was CSK's top-scorer once again as he led their batting charge with aplomb. The young batter was in supreme nick and recorded another fifty in IPL 2023 to take an early lead in the Orange Cap standings, although the shot he played to be dismissed was rather uncalled for. He was also excellent on the field.

Devon Conway: 7/10

Conway wasn't at his absolute best but he still managed to be an excellent foul for Gaikwad. He struck five fours and two sixes in his 47 before being rushed for pace by Mark Wood. Like his opening partner, the Kiwi threw himself about in the second innings and fielded well.

Moeen Ali: 9.5/10

Moeen was always going to play an important role with the ball and he delivered. The off-spinner scalped four wickets, including two right-handers, to put the brakes on the LSG chase. He also chipped in with a useful cameo to deservedly walk away with the Player of the Match award.

Ambati Rayudu: 6.5/10

Rayudu found some momentum in his second appearance of the season, playing some delightful strokes in his 14-ball 27*. His knock resuscitated the CSK innings to an extent at the death.

Ben Stokes: 4/10

Stokes just hasn't been himself with the bat in hand thus far. He made eight runs before being totally deceived by a slower ball, and to make matters worse, his first over of the campaign went for 18 runs. The all-rounder somewhat redeemed himself with two excellent catches in the deep.

Shivam Dube: 6/10

Dube earned a promotion to No. 3 despite his scratchy knock in the previous game. It seemed like the southpaw's struggles would continue as he somehow survived 10 balls, but he managed to hit a four and three sixes to save his blushes. He dropped a regulation catch off Krishnappa Gowtham.

Ravindra Jadeja: 3/10

Jadeja endured a tough outing in Chennai. He was the only CSK batter to have a strike rate of less than 100 and his solitary over went for 14 runs as Nicholas Pooran struck him for two sixes.

MS Dhoni: 7.5/10

Dhoni electrified the home crowd with two incredible sixes off Mark Wood in the final over. While his decision not to bring on spin earlier could've cost the Men in Yellow dearly, he made up for it with an astute captaincy exhibition in the middle overs and at the death.

Mitchell Santner: 8.5/10

Santner was in his element against LSG as he sent down a superb spell that stifled the opposition. Conceding just 21 runs in his four overs, the left-arm spinner dismissed Deepak Hooda. He was also great on the field.

Deepak Chahar: 1/10

Chahar recorded his most expensive spell in IPL history, leaking 55 runs in a horrible bowling display. He got his lines and lengths wrong throughout his spell and appeared to be way off the pace. The new-ball bowler's form is a major concern for CSK.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: 7/10

Hangargekar's first over went for 15 runs as his inexperience showed against Pooran, but he redeemed himself with a superb penultimate over that yielded just nine. The 20-year-old is already showing signs of greatness.

Tushar Deshpande [impact]: 6.5/10

Deshpande had a mixed outing if there ever was one. He got his radar wrong throughout his spell, delivering four wides and three no-balls.

The pacer's first over was nothing short of abysmal, but his next three - barring the extras - were spot-on. He deserves some credit for bowling three overs at the death and coming back well, but he can't afford to make such elementary errors on a regular basis.

