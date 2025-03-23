CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 will head to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time on Sunday, March 23. The iconic venue will host the first El Clasico of the season between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

Both teams have won the IPL trophy five times each. However, neither could make it to the playoffs last season. Hence, they will be hungry for better results in IPL 2025.

Ahead of the season opener for CSK and MI, here's a look at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

The stadium in Chennai has hosted 85 IPL matches, with teams winning the toss winning on 42 occasions. It shows that the toss has not mattered that much at this venue.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other vital numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 85

Won by teams batting first: 49

Won by teams batting second: 36

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Average first innings score: 163.

Ad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch in Chennai has helped the spinners in the past, but in 2024, the pitch was friendly for the batters. High-scoring matches happened regularly on this ground last season.

However, the trend might change in IPL 2025 because CSK have stacked up their squad with quality spinners. It should not be a surprise if a slow pitch is on offer for the El Clasico.

Ad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the IPL final at this venue last year. It was a lopsided game, where KKR bowled SRH out for 113. In reply, KKR raced to 114/2 in just 10.3 overs to become the champions.

The batters hit nine maximums in that game between KKR and SRH. Here's a summary of the match:

Brief scores: KKR 114/2 (Venkatesh Iyer 52*, Pat Cummins 1/18) beat SRH 113 (Pat Cummins 24, Andre Russell 3/19) by 8 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback