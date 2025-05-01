CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings defeated the Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the IPL 2025 match played on April 30 in Chennai. It was a do-or-die game for CSK, but the home team failed to win. As a result, they have become the first team to be officially knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

The Super Kings suffered their eighth defeat in 10 matches. Even if they win their remaining four matches by a big margin, they will not finish in the Top 4. On the other side, PBKS have jumped to the second spot and have a solid chance of making it to the next round now.

In this article, we will have a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the IPL 2025 match between CSK and PBKS played on April 30.

List of all award winners in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 72 runs from 41 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The PBKS captain smashed five fours and four sixes to help his team defeat the Chennai Super Kings.

Iyer's teammate Marco Jansen received a sapling for bowling the most dot balls in the match between PBKS and CSK. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Shashank Singh (Strike rate of 191.67)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sam Curran (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sam Curran

Most Fours in the Match: Sam Curran (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Marco Jansen

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41).

CSK vs PBKS scorecard

Sam Curran stunned his former team Punjab Kings by playing an incredible knock of 88 runs while batting at number three. The left-handed batter scored 88 off just 47 balls, whacking nine fours and four maximums at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

For PBKS, Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show by scalping four wickets, including a hat-trick. The leg-spinner bagged the wickets of MS Dhoni, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad to finish with figures of 4/32.

Expand Tweet

Impact Player Prabhsimran Singh made a huge impact at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings, scoring 54 runs, laced with five fours and three sixes. Captain Shreyas Iyer played a game-changing knock of 72 runs to knock the Chennai Super Kings out of the contest.

Syed Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each for CSK. However, the other bowlers could not support them well.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match

Punjab Kings completed a rare double over the Chennai Super Kings by winning both matches against them in IPL 2025. Here are some top stats coming out from this game:

This is the first time Shreyas Iyer has won 2 Man of the Match awards in a single IPL season. He also won the award against Gujarat Titans. PBKS recorded their fifth away win against CSK at Chepauk. Only MI had won five away matches against CSK at Chepauk before PBKS.

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More