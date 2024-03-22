CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2024 will begin tonight with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is a new era for CSK and the IPL as MS Dhoni will not lead the team. Instead, Ruturaj Gaikwad will make his captaincy debut for the Super Kings.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have revamped their bowling lineup after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. Some new names like Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar and Tom Curran have joined the RCB squad.

Before the first match of IPL 2024 begins, here's an in-depth preview of the CSK vs RCB game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 1, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 22, Friday, 8 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report for tonight's IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live before the toss. Generally, the deck at this venue helps the batters and spin bowlers.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

A clear sky is expected during the match hours in Chennai tonight. The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 75%.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Deepak Chahar/Tushar Deshpande.

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

RCB have not defeated CSK in Chennai since the 2008 season. The RCB team has a stellar batting lineup in IPL 2024, but their bowling looks pretty weak on paper. Meanwhile, CSK's players have a good amount of experience of playing in Chennai. Expect captain Gaikwad to start on a winning note.

Match prediction: CSK to win tonight's IPL 2024 match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Gold, Star Utsav Movies and Star Gold HD.

Live streaming: JioCinema.