CSK vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match will be held in IPL 2023 tonight. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the battle between the two finalists of the inaugural IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals is one of the oldest rivalries of the IPL. The two teams have entertained the fans a lot with their battles on the field. A thrilling match is expected tonight as well.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Rajasthan Royals by 15-12. The two franchises have met 27 times in the 13 seasons they have been a part of, with CSK winning 15 matches.

Although the overall head-to-head record favors CSK, RR have been the more dominant team in their rivalry of late. Rajasthan have won four of their last five matches against Chennai in the IPL.

Here's a look at the overall CSK vs RR head-to-head record in the IPL:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

CSK vs RR head-to-head record in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings have a 6-1 lead in the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. RR's only win against CSK in Chennai came back in 2008. Almost 15 years have passed since RR last won a match against CSK in Chennai.

RR, however, have dominated against CSK in recent seasons. It will be interesting to see if they can snap their six-match losing streak against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL matches

RR have defeated CSK four times in their previous five encounters. Three of those wins came while batting second. Captain Sanju Samson may look to field first tonight looking at his team's recent performances against CSK.

In the previous battle between the two franchises, Moeen Ali scored 93 runs for CSK, but Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century guided RR to a win.

Here's a short summary of their last five matches:

RR (151/5) beat CSK (150/6) by 5 wickets, May 20, 2022. RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021. CSK (188/9) beat RR (143/9) by 45 runs, Apr 19, 2021. RR (126/3) beat CSK (125/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 19, 2020. RR (216/7) beat CSK (200/6) by 16 runs, Sep 22, 2020.

