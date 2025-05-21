CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025 (20/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 62

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Tuesday, May 20, in match 62 of IPL 2025. The Sanju Samson-led side clinched a convincing six-wicket win to finish their otherwise lacklustre campaign on a high note.

After being put to bat first, CSK were off to a shaky start, losing five wickets within the first eight overs. Ayush Mhatre kept their hopes alive with a quick-fire knock. The opener scored 43 runs off 20 deliveries.

Dewald Brevis also made a significant impact, contributing 42 runs from 25 balls. While Shivam Dube chopped in with 39 runs in 32 balls, the side couldn't up the ante in the death overs, scoring just 17 runs from the final 18 balls.

CSK ultimately registered 187/8 in 20 overs. Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers, recording fantastic figures of 4-0-29-3. RR's 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his impressive form, notching up a wonderful half-century.

The youngster was the top performer with the bat for his team, scoring 57 runs in 33 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson also did a fine job, amassing 41 runs from 31 balls as the team went past the target in 17.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two scalps for CSK.

It is worth mentioning that both teams are out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. RR finished their campaign with four wins and 10 defeats. They are currently placed ninth in the standings.

CSK, on the other hand, continue to be at the bottom of the table. The MS Dhoni-led side have three victories and 10 defeats to their name in 13 outings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the clash that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet after RR's six-wicket win

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed utmost respect to MS Dhoni after the completion of the match. When the two teams shook hands, Suryavanshi touched Dhoni's feet in a graceful gesture.

The video went viral on social media, with a lot of fans praising the RR prodigy for paying respect to the legendary keeper-batter. You can watch the clip below:

Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be picked at an IPL auction after he was roped in by RR at ₹1.10 crore during the mega auction. The southpaw announced himself on the big stage in some style, chalking up 252 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 206.55 in his debut season.

#2 Dewald Brevis dazzled the crowd with a spelding no-look six

Dewald Brevis has been one of the positives for CSK this year. The five-time champions signed the South African cricketer as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

The swashbuckling batter has played some impactful knock for his side since his arrival. He once again entertained the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting three sixes and two fours.

One of those maximums was a glorious no-look shot against the bowling of left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka. On the fifth delivery of the ninth over, Brevis sent the ball sailing over the midwicket boundary for a nonchalant six.

Here's a video of the no-look shot:

Expand Tweet

#3 MS Dhoni's doppelganger is seen clicking selfies with fans in the stands

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's doppelganger was spotted in the crowd during the game. The star cricketer's lookalike seemed to be a hit among the spectators as several fans clicked selfies with him.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was on Hindi commentary when Dhoni's lookalike was shown on the screen, seemed amazed by the striking similarity. Here's a clip of Dhoni's duplicate and Sidhu's reaction:

Dhoni's lookalike, Rishabh Malakar, who was in attendance for the match is a popular social media creator. He has over 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

