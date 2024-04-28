CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in game 46 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28. The CSK vs SRH encounter will be the evening match of a double-header.

When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, SRH got the better of defending champions CSK by six wickets. Bowling first, Hyderabad restricted the Super Kings to 165-5 before chasing down the target in 18.1 overs.

Chennai have moved down to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table following consecutive losses to Lucknow Super Giants. They went down to LSG by eight wickets in Lucknow and by six wickets at the Chepauk.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, are third in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. In their previous IPL 2024 clash, SRH went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs in a home game. Batting first, RCB put up 206-7 before holding SRH to 171-8.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game starts at 6:30 pm IST, while the match begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss takes place at 7:00 pm IST.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Chennai vs Hyderabad IPL 2024 match can be followed on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is free on both the app and the website.

As part of their IPL 2024 coverage, JioCinema is offering live commentary in 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, viewers can also follow the action in Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Further, fans can also try out multiple camera angles like Hero Cam, bird's eye view, stump cam and batter cam, among others.

