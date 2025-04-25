CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), two underperforming teams, clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. This will be Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match could decide who finishes last in IPL 2025. CSK currently sit at the bottom with two wins in eight games and a dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.392. SRH are just above them with four points and an NRR of -1.361.
The winner will jump to eighth place, pushing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) down. Both teams will be desperate to avoid the wooden spoon, making this a high-stakes encounter. The team that loses might struggle to salvage their season.
But before this fixture kicks off, let us look at a detailed preview of the upcoming CSK vs SRH match.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 43, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Friday, April 25, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chepauk Pitch Report
Expect a typical MA Chidambaram Stadium surface that allows spinners to rule the roost. With the tournament in its business stage right now, the wear and tear of decks could come into effect.
Spinners have taken 27 out of the total 50 wickets at this venue. The best phase for batting at Chepauk will be during the powerplay overs. The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss time at 7:00 pm IST.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast
Fortunately, there is no prediction of precipitation during the match hours. Conversely, the weather is going to be quite hot. The temperature should be around 31 degrees Celsius, with average humidity expected to be as high as 80%.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings
Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra/Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar/Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, R Ashwin
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
