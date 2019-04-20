×
CWC 2019: Did Ambati Rayudu pay the price for India's late investment in Vijay Shankar?

Satyam Jha
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
53   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:43 IST

Ambati Rayudu has been a constant at the number 4 slot for India in the 50 over format.
Ambati Rayudu has been a constant at the number 4 slot for India in the 50 over format.

Ambati Rayudu’s journey in international cricket has been a peculiar one. A career that had talent and promised to be a stable cog in the middle order, but falling at the final hurdle almost every time.

Rayudu had been in the mix of things since IPL 2018, as far as India’s limited overs team was concerned. The southern giants of IPL, Chennai Super Kings, made a winning comeback to the T20 contest, with the Hyderabad batsman providing a handy contribution in the winning cause.

The fact that Rayudu was used by MS Dhoni as a floater, and the batsman reposing his captain’s faith with fine performances both at the top order as well as in the middle, made a strong case for his return to the Indian side.

Yo-Yo comes to haunt Rayudu

Rayudu had been selected in the Indian one-day side that toured England after his successful IPL stint, however, the mandatory fitness test (Yo-Yo test) turned out to be Rayudu’s undoing. He failed in the fitness test and ultimately had to be left out of the squad, and thus, continued another of Rayudu’s tryst with misfortune.

A successful return to the international setup

The break that the Hyderabad batsman got turned out to be a fruitful one, as he began working on his fitness. Rayudu did return to the Indian side, making a comeback in the Asia Cup held at UAE in 2018.

In Virat Kohli’s absence, he was asked to bat at number 3 and Rayudu grabbed the chance with both hands. He delivered with the bat, scoring 175 runs in 6 games at an average of 43.75. The two unbeaten knocks highlighted his ability to finish games under tough conditions, with India going on to lift the Asia Cup with Rohit Sharma at the helm.

A quiet yet handy contribution from Rayudu prompted India’s Virat Kohli to say that they would be willing to give the India-under 19 skipper from 2004 a longer run at the number 4 slot.

"With Rayudu coming in and playing well in the Asia Cup, it's about giving him enough game time till the World Cup so that the particular slot will be sorted for us," Kohli said ahead of the first one-day game against the West Indies in 2018.

Rayudu at No. 4: Success amidst a few blips

The Indian team management, led by the duo of Kohli and Ravi Shastri, gave ample opportunities to Rayudu at number 4 in the build up to the World Cup. Starting from the Asia Cup in 2018, Rayudu played 21 one-day internationals in the middle order, averaging in excess of 40, with a total of 578 runs including 1 century and 4 half-centuries - a decent stat for a middle order batsman when the top 3 of a side has done the bulk of scoring.

He even turned out to be India’s highest run scorer during the tour of New Zealand, scoring 190 runs at an average of 82.

The only significant blip in the last 21 games were Rayudu’s performances against the Australian side both Down Under and at home, with the batsman averaging a mere 12 and 11 respectively in the two series, in a total of five innings. This turned out to be one of the prime reasons behind Rayudu missing the bus.

The fact that Rayudu retired from first-class cricket recently highlighted the fact that he was looking to be a part of India’s World Cup campaign, setting aside everything to focus on the mega event.

Vijay Shankar’s emergence

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

Vijay Shankar has been a consistent performer for his state side, Tamil Nadu, across all formats of the game. He caught the selectors’s eye in the 2014-15 domestic season where, in the knockout stages, he had scores of 111, 82, 91 and 103 eventually earning him a call up to the India-A side.

Shankar got the big break in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, a T20 tournament, which India went on to win in the final ball with Shankar making a mark with decent showing with the ball.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder originally was brought in as a replacement for Hardik Pandya, understandably due to the similar roles both players are capable of performing. Shankar did impress on the tour of New Zealand with some quality innings but couldn’t manage to go on and score big. The fact that he was run out twice while looking in sublime touch not helping his cause either.

We all know that a stroke played with pure timing for a boundary would always be a purist’s delight. Shankar has that old textbook kind of a stroke-play, wherein he plays almost everything with a straight bat and relies on sheer timing, something that comes naturally to him. Add to that his ability to chip in with seam-ups when needed, all make for an exciting prospect.

Invested in Shankar a little late?

The big question, however, is that have India given him enough opportunities to settle down in the side. An unsettled member, with little experience for a role which he is expected to play could possibly be a big gamble the Indian management might have taken. Rayudu’s few failures against the Aussies in the last series coinciding with Shankar’s all-round display could well have prompted the leadership to take the risk.

Shankar is yet to register a half century under his belt and the captain’s reluctance to bowl a full quota of overs are certain challenges he would have to overcome.



Hopeful of a good World Cup



The ICC Cricket World Cup could be a chance for Shankar to cement his spot in India's middle order.
The ICC Cricket World Cup could be a chance for Shankar to cement his spot in India's middle order.

Shankar has looked promising in the limited games he has played for the country. His ability with the ball was at full display when he defended 8 runs in a game against the Aussies. The way he managed a few 40 plus scores too were impressive, at times outclassing Kohli, his partner at the other end.

No doubt it would be a challenge for the Tamil Nadu cricketer to fill that number 4 slot in the Indian line-up. However, at the same time it could well be an opportunity for Shankar to cement his place in the middle order. For a journey that started, perhaps, a little late, a strong showing in the World Cup could well be a beginning of a long journey in India colors.


 

select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
