CWC 2019: Five biggest positives for India from IPL 2019

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
101   //    18 May 2019, 12:09 IST

2019 IPL Final winner Mumbai Indians (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
2019 IPL Final winner Mumbai Indians (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

After 51 days and 60 matches the IPL 2019 was finally over at Hyderabad on May 12 with a nail biting final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai won the final by just 1 run and hence became the most successful team in the history of IPL by winning it record 4 times.

The IPL 2019 saw a lot of brilliant individual performances along with some great team effort. For Indian team also there were some great positives to take from the IPL. The players who were struggling for form seems to have got their form back in this IPL.

Now that the IPL is over the focus shifts to ICC’s mega event, the World Cup which will kick-off on 30th May. The IPL was the perfect platform to see the form of the players going into the World Cup. So let’s have a look at 5 of the biggest positives for team India from the IPL 2019.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah ruling the depth overs

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah has been bang on target in his depth over bowling right throughout the IPL. He didn’t end up the tournament as the highest wicket taker but his contributions made sure that Mumbai become the 4-time champions.

Bumrah doing what he does best is not a matter of surprise at all but still to see him getting perfect at his job makes every Indian fan happy. In his last ODI and T20 series against Australia in home conditions he looked a little rusty. But the IPL 2019 has once again proved it why he is the world's No. 1 bowler.

Bumrah’s figure of 4 overs, 14 runs and 2 wickets in the final match of the tournament was evidence of the golden form he is in. He picked up 19 wickets in the 16 matches of the IPL 2019 but most importantly his economy rate was just 6.63.

Heading into the World Cup, team India will be relying hugely on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver. In England where conditions will likely be favoring the fast bowlers Bumrah will definitely hold the key to team India’s success in the upcoming tournament.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya World Cup 2019 Schedule IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Fetching more content...
