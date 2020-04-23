David Warner pokes fun at RCB; Jonny Bairstow names best five-a-side SRH team on Instagram

David Warner (L) and Jonny Bairstow

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner hilariously poked fun at the Royal Challengers Bangalore during an Instagram Live chat, while Jonny Bairstow picked his best five-a-side SRH side in the IPL.

During an Instagram Live chat hosted by Warner through SRH's official handle, the Australian took a harmless shot at RCB's title drought. In the same session, Bairstow also picked his best five-a-side SRH team by naming Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar, Shankar and himself in the side.

The SRH pair kept fans entertained all through the Instagram session by answering questions related to inside stories from the dressing room, the best dancers in the team and more.

"SRH have an IPL trophy, Bangalore don't"

One such question was directed towards the Warner, who was asked to pick one difference between SRH and the other IPL teams. The southpaw used the opportunity to poke fun at RCB and their skipper, Virat Kohli.

"Bangalore don't have an IPL Trophy. I hope Virat (Kohli) is watching," said Warner.

While discussing a few secrets that not many people know about the duo, the Australian also revealed that he's considering a career in Bollywood.

"I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don't mind giving it a try. But certainly not as a dancer, that's for sure," the southpaw added.

Warner and Bairstow were in fine form for SRH during IPL 2019

The duo were at their absolute best at the top of the batting order for SRH during IPL 2019, in Bairstow's first IPL season for the Hyderabad-based franchise. Warner and Bairstow put up a number of notable partnerships throughout the season, including a record-breaking 185-run stand against RCB in Hyderabad.

Warner finished the season as the top run-getter with 692 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 143.86, while Bairstow enjoyed a memorable debut IPL season with 445 runs from 10 games.