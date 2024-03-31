DC vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 13 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31. This will be the second game of the double-header.

Rishabh Pant-led DC have had a disappointing start to their IPL 2024 campaign. They went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their opening match and succumbed to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 12 runs in their second game. Chasing 186, DC's batting faltered again as they were held to 173-5.

Chennai Super Kings have begun their title defense in impressive fashion. After registering a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home, they thumped Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs in their second match. Batting first, CSK put up 206/6 on the board and then held GT to 143/8.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have met 29 times in the IPL, with CSK having an impressive 19-10 lead in the head-to-head battle. In the last meeting between the two sides in the 2023 edition, CSK hammered DC by 77 runs.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 10

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19

Matches with No Result - 0

DC vs CSK head-to-head record in home games

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is the home ground of Delhi Capitals. However, for Sunday's clash against Chennai Super Kings, Visakhapatnam will be their home venue. Looking at DC's record in home games against CSK, they have won only two and lost six of eight matches.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Chennai Super Kings have a dominant record in the last five matches played against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. They have won the last four games in a row. DC's last win over CSK in the IPL came when they registered a three-wicket victory in Dubai in the 2021 edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings games:

CSK (223/3) beat DC (146/9) by 77 runs, May 20, 2023

CSK (167/8) beat DC (140/8) by 27 runs, May 10, 2023

CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8, 2022

CSK (173/6) beat DC (172/5) by 4 wickets, October 10, 2021

DC (139/7) beat CSK (136/5) by 3 wickets, October 4, 2021