DC vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will happen tonight in IPL 2023. DC will play their first home game of the season against the defending champions. It will be interesting to see if they can open their account in the standings.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are coming off a close win against the Chennai Super Kings in their season opener. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit will look to continue their winning momentum tonight.

Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

The Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in matches against the Delhi Capitals by 1-0. The two franchises met once in IPL 2022, where the Titans defeated the Capitals by 14 runs.

GT joined the IPL only last year, which is why they have played against DC only once. Hardik Pandya's men will be keen to maintain their undefeated record against the Delhi Capitals tonight in IPL 2023. On that note, here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

DC vs GT head-to-head record in Delhi

The head-to-head record between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals in IPL matches hosted by Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is 0-0. Tonight will be the first time the two franchises clash at the historic venue in Delhi.

Last year, DC and GT met at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, where Shubman Gill's 84-run knock helped the Gujarat Titans record a 14-run victory.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL match

The Gujarat Titans scored 171/6 in their 20 overs in their previous match against the Delhi Capitals. Shubman Gill top-scored with a 46-ball 84, while skipper Hardik Pandya scored 31 runs off 27 deliveries.

Chasing 172 for the win, the Delhi Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite Rishabh Pant's 29-ball 43, the Capitals fell short by 14 runs in the end. Lockie Ferguson took four wickets for GT in that game.

Here's a summary of the game:

GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, Apr 2, 2022.

