DC vs GT, IPL 2023: 3 moments in Match 7 that generated buzz among fans

Gujarat Titans (GT) continued their winning run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

DC batters never got going after being asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya. Skipper David Warner got a start but failed to capitalize on it. Debutant Abishek Porel also played a small cameo but it was Axar Patel's 36 that helped the Capitals post 162/8 in 20 overs.

In response, GT calculated the run chase to perfection to go over the line with 11 balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan scored a match-winning half-century, while David Miller chipped in with a quickfire cameo of an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that created buzz among fans.

#1 Rishabh Pant's presence in the stands

DC's regular skipper Rishabh Pant was present in the stands to support the team in their first home game of IPL 2023 against the Titans.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the entire 2023 season of the cash-rich league due to multiple injuries he suffered during a horrific car crash last year.

The Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting insisted on having Pant in the stands during home games. As expected, he traveled to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his team from the stands, which was well received by fans.

#2 Anrich Nortje cleaning up Shubman Gill

The South African pacer landed in India yesterday and was included in the playing XI against GT. He translated his international form into the IPL and immediately made a mark.

He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha from his very first delivery before knocking over Shubman Gill in his next over. The Proteas pacer hurried the GT opener with extra pace to rattle the stumps.

#3 Alzarri Joseph's double strike

Into his second over, Alzarri Joseph provided GT with a double strike to halt Delhi's run flow. He knocked over Warner before catching Rilee Rossouw by surprise with a bouncer.

The Proteas batter could only manage to find an edge and the ball popped up in the air. Rahul Tewatia, who was stationed in the point region, produced a timely forward dive to complete the catch inches above the ground.

The double blow shifted the momentum in favor of Gujarat and squeezed in a few cheap overs.

