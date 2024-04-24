DC vs GT, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. DC and GT met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17. In a one-sided game, Delhi hammered Gujarat by six wickets.

Batting first, Gujarat were bundled out for 89, their lowest IPL total, as Mukesh Kumar claimed 3-14, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Delhi lost four wickets but got home with ease in just 8.5 overs.

Delhi Capitals, though, suffered a 67-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. Batting first, SRH put up 266-7 before restricting Delhi to 199.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans got the better of Punjab Kings in their last game. After restricting PBKS to 142, GT sneaked home by three wickets in 19.1 overs courtesy of Rahul Tewatia (36* off 18).

Trending

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

DC vs GT, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 clash will be available on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per information available on the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Delhi vs Gujarat match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game starts at 6:30 pm IST, while the match begins at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

DC vs GT, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match can be followed on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on both platforms - the app and the website.

Expand Tweet

As part of their IPL 2024 coverage, JioCinema is offering commentary in as many as 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, fans can also follow the action in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Further, viewers have the option to watch the match using different camera options like Hero Cam, batter cam, wicketkeeper cam, etc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️