DC vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. The two teams have no momentum on their side heading into this match. KKR are coming off two defeats in their last two matches, whereas DC are winless in the tournament so far.

The rivalry between KKR and DC has entertained fans a lot. The two franchises have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far. They have clashed against each other 32 times since 2008 across the IPL and Champions League T20.

Before the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 16-14. The two teams also met once in the Champions League T20, where DC emerged victorious.

KKR dominated DC in IPL 2021, beating them twice in three meetings, but DC avenged those defeats by beating KKR twice in two matches of IPL 2022.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 14

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 16

Matches with No Result - 1

DC vs KKR head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals tonight. The two franchises have met 10 times in Delhi, with KKR leading the head-to-head record against DC by 5-4.

The last time these two teams met in Delhi, the home team won via Super Over, while in 2008, the DC vs KKR match in Delhi was abandoned.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 5 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They are currently on a two-match winning streak against KKR. DC will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins over KKR tonight.

Before their IPL 2023 showdown starts, here's a look at the last five Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches:

DC (150/6) beat KKR (146/9) by 4 wickets, Apr 28, 2022. DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, Apr 10, 2022. KKR (136/7) beat DC (135/5) by 3 wickets, Oct 13, 2021. KKR (130/7) beat DC (127/9) by 3 wickets, Sep 28, 2021. DC (156/3) beat KKR (154/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 29, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes