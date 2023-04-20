DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. This will be the second match of the doubleheader.

Despite having played five matches, Delhi are yet to register a win in IPL 2023. Their batting has failed to deliver and as a result, their bowlers have not been able to make much of an impact.

Skipper David Warner has been among the runs, but his strike has been hugely disappointing. While Prithvi Shaw is having a horror run, Mitchell Marsh is yet to come to the party. DC have been heavily dependent on Axar Patel to deliver.

For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer scored a stupendous hundred against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last outing, albeit in a losing cause. Andre Russell also impressed with a much-needed cameo. However, Kolkata put up a below-par 185/6 on the board, which Mumbai chased down in 17.4 overs.

Today's DC vs KKR toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

“Weather being around, you don't know what the total is going to be. We haven't been disciplined with the ball.”

DC have made two changes to their XI. Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt are in; Abishek Porel and Mustafizur Rahman are out. KKR have made as many as four changes. Both Jason Roy and Litton Das are part of the playing XI.

DC vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi subs: Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata subs: Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Narayan Jagadeesan.

Today's DC vs KKR pitch report

According to Aaron Finch, it looks like a very good surface, it's a bit dry underneath. There shouldn't be a huge amount of spin, particularly later in the day. The ball can swing a little early on in the powerplay if it's pitched in the right areas. Once the batters get past those conditions, they can score big.

Today's DC vs KKR match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

DC vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Michael Gough

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

