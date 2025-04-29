DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their 10th match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is a virtual do-or-die encounter for KKR as they have managed only three wins in nine matches so far.
On the other side, DC have lost momentum after starting the tournament with four wins in four matches. The Capitals have suffered three losses in their last five matches. One of their last two wins came via a Super Over, showing that DC have not been at their best.
Ahead of the clash between DC and KKR in Delhi, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 match.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details
Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 48, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report
A dry pitch was on offer the last time DC played a home game in IPL. It was against RCB, where the slower bowlers troubled the batters by using the conditions to the fullest.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the match between DC and KKR on April 29 in IPL 2025. There is 0% chance of rain, and the humidity levels will range around 48% during the match hours at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
