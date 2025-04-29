DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their 10th match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is a virtual do-or-die encounter for KKR as they have managed only three wins in nine matches so far.

On the other side, DC have lost momentum after starting the tournament with four wins in four matches. The Capitals have suffered three losses in their last five matches. One of their last two wins came via a Super Over, showing that DC have not been at their best.

Ahead of the clash between DC and KKR in Delhi, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 match.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 48, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

A dry pitch was on offer the last time DC played a home game in IPL. It was against RCB, where the slower bowlers troubled the batters by using the conditions to the fullest.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

A clear night sky is predicted for the match between DC and KKR on April 29 in IPL 2025. There is 0% chance of rain, and the humidity levels will range around 48% during the match hours at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (Impact Player), KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact Player), Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More