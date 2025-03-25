DC vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 4

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, in the fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on Monday, March 24. Delhi eked out a stunning one-wicket victory in the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

After being asked to bat first, LSG registered an impressive 209-run total, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran (75 runs off 30 balls) and Mitchell Marsh's (72 runs off 36 balls) blistering knocks.

For DC, Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two scalps. Delhi's run chase began on a disastrous note, with Lucknow pacer Shardul Thakur removing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel in the first over.

They lost wickets at regular intervals early and were reeling at 66/5 after seven overs. Vipraj Nigam and Tristian Stubbs played impactful cameos, scoring 39 (15 balls) and 34 (22 balls), respectively.

However, it was 'Impact Player' Ashutosh Sharma who stole the show with his swashbuckling batting exploits. He remained unbeaten on 66 off just 31 balls, guiding his team to a crucial victory.

LSG bowlers Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece. Ashutosh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics.

Here's a look at three moments from the DC vs LSG match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni's costly missed chances in the final over

LSG captain Rishabh Pant handed the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed in the final over. DC needed six runs to win and had just one wicket in hand. Mohit Sharma was at the crease with a simple job: take a single and get the well-set Ashutosh Sharma on strike.

Shahbaz started off the over with a fantastic delivery. The ball pitched on the middle stump and sharply turned away from Mohit. It hit the pad and went towards the keeper.

However, Pant failed to gather the ball and missed a stumping chance. Lucknow went for a review for LBW, but Mohit survived as the ball tracking showed that the ball would have missed the off stump.

On the subsequent ball, Mohit placed the ball towards point and set off for a quick single. Ayush Badoni couldn't collect the ball cleanly, which allowed the DC batters to complete the run. LSG got two chances to finish the game but ultimately squandered the opportunities.

#2 Ashutosh Sharma's winning six to take DC over the line

Ashutosh Sharma delighted the viewers with his strokeplay, hitting five sixes and as many fours during his match-winning knock. He took his side over the line with a wonderful six down the ground in the final-over thriller.

With five needed off four, Ashutosh clobbered Shahbaz Ahmed's ball for a straight six to finish things off in style. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in Delhi's fightback in the contest after it seemed as if the game had slipped out of their hands.

Ashutosh took his time before going for the big shots. He was batting at 19 off as many balls at one stage, but successfully turned things around and delivered a scintillating performance.

#3 Nicholas Pooran launches batting assault on Tristan Stubbs

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran once again proved why he is rated so highly in T20 cricket. The southpaw was at his explosive best, enthralling the viewers with his big hits.

DC skipper Axar Patel brought part-time spinner Tristan Stubbs into the attack in the 13th over to counter Pooran. However, the ploy backfired as the batter went completely berserk.

The over began with a dot ball. But Stubbs' joy was short-lived as Pooran smashed four back-to-back sixes on the subsequent deliveries. The final ball went for a four and the West Indies star accumulated 28 runs from the over.

