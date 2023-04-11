DC vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will take place in IPL 2023 tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The winner of this game will finally open their account in the IPL 2023 points table.

Mumbai Indians are ninth in the standings at the moment with two defeats from two matches. Delhi Capitals hold the 10th spot with three losses from three games. Both teams will be keen to get off the mark in IPL 2023.

Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Delhi Capitals by 17-15. The two franchises have participated in all the IPL seasons played so far, battling against each other 32 times. DC have won 15 out of those 32 games.

The last time these two teams met in the IPL was in the 2022 season. It was the penultimate league stage of the season, and MI defeated DC to knock them out of the tournament.

Here's an overall summary of the head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the IPL:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 17

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

DC vs MI head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi Capitals have a 6-4 lead in the head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC and MI's last encounter at this venue was back on April 18, 2019, where MI registered a 40-run win.

DC have suffered a defeat at home already this season. The Capitals will hope to send the fans home with a smile on their faces by defeating MI tonight.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Mumbai Indians. The two teams met twice last season, with each recording a win. DC beat MI twice in IPL 2021, while MI beat DC in the final match of IPL 2020.

The rivalry between the two franchises has entertained the fans a lot. On that note, here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians matches:

MI (160/5) beat DC (159/7) by 5 wickets, May 21, 2022. DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, Mar 27, 2022. DC (132/6) beat MI (129/8) by 4 wickets, Oct 2, 2021. DC (138/4) beat MI (137/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 20, 2021. MI (157/5) beat DC (156/7) by 5 wickets, Nov 10, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes