DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 heads to Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time on Sunday, April 13, when the Delhi Capitals (DC) battle the Mumbai Indians (MI). DC played their first two home matches of the season in Vizag, but they have now returned to their original home base, Delhi.

The Capitals are the only undefeated team in IPL 2025 at the moment. They have defeated the Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings so far.

The home team will be keen to make it five wins in five games when they play against MI. Before the match commences, here's a look at the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, IPL records

Delhi has been hosting IPL matches since 2008. The venue has hosted 89 IPL games thus far, with teams batting first registering 42 wins. The captain winning the toss might prefer fielding first.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 89

Won by teams batting first: 42

Won by teams batting second: 46

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 167.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Delhi before the toss. Generally, the pitch is excellent for batting at this stadium. The SunRisers Hyderabad scored 266 runs in a match against DC last year on this ground.

The Mumbai Indians lost their last match at this stadium by 10 runs against DC and will be out for revenge.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by this venue. The match was played on May 14, 2024. Half-centuries from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs guided DC to 208/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 209, LSG managed 189/9 despite a quickfire 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran. The batters smashed 20 sixes in the game. Fast bowlers bagged eight out of the 13 wickets that fell.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 208/4 (Abishek Porel 58, Naveen-ul-Haq 2/51) beat Lucknow Super Giants 189/9 (Nicholas Pooran 61, Ishant Sharma 3/34) by 19 runs.

