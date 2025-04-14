DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians recorded their first away win of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MI beat DC by 12 runs in a match played on April 13.

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field first although teams batting first had won all the matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2024. MI posted a 205-run total on the board, thanks to Tilak Varma's half-century.

Impact Player Karun Nair's 89-run knock eased the chase for DC, but the middle-order and lower-order collapsed, as DC got all out for 193 in 19 overs. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash between DC and MI.

Impact Player Karn Sharma won the Man of the Match award in his first game of IPL 2025. The leg-spinner came in as an Impact Player and scalped three wickets to turn the game in MI's favor.

DC's Impact Player Karun Nair won the award for the Most Fours, Super Sixes, and Most Fantasy Points in the game. Here is the full list of award winners at the post-match presentation:

Super Striker of the Match: Naman Dhir (Strike rate of 223.23)

Super Sixes of the Match: Karun Nair (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Karun Nair (189 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Karun Nair (12 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Karn Sharma (3/35).

DC vs MI scorecard

Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav smacked valuable forties, while Tilak Varma smashed a half-century for the Mumbai Indians. Naman Dhir finished the innings in style by aggregating 38 runs from 17 balls, whacking three fours and two maximums.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam scalped two wickets for the Delhi Capitals. Mukesh Kumar took one wicket in his four overs.

Karun Nair top-scored for the Delhi Capitals, racing to 89 off 40 balls. The Impact Player made a massive impact with his 12 fours and five sixes. Opposition captain Hardik Pandya admitted that Karun's attacking approach took the entire MI team by surprise.

MI's Impact Player Karn Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers from his team. The leg-spinner bagged three wickets, sending Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and KL Rahul back to the dressing room to turn the game in MI's favor.

DC vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match

Mumbai Indians continued their unbeaten streak in IPL matches where they had to defend a target of 200+ runs. Here are some other stats emerging from the IPL 2025 battle between DC and MI:

Karn Sharma won a Man of the Match award after 8 years in the IPL. His last Man of the Match award came in 2017 for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders. This was the first time MI won a match where Tilak Varma scored more than 50 runs. The other seven 50+ scores of Varma ended in a losing cause.

