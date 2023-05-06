DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6. This will be the second game of the doubleheader. Delhi remain last on the points table despite winning three of their last four matches. Bangalore are fifth with 10 points from nine games.

In their last match, DC stunned defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs in a low-scoring game. Batting first, Delhi posted a disappointing 130/8 on the board. Their top and middle order crumbled, but they found an unlikely hero in Aman Hakim Khan (51 off 44). Their bowlers then came with a clinical effort to restrict to 125/6.

RCB got the better of LSG by 18 runs in their last game in Lucknow. While they put up a good, especially with the ball, the match unfortunately will be remembered for a tussle of a different kind. The ugly spats put the result on the back burner. Bangalore, though, should be a confident lot heading into the match against DC.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Faf du Plessis said:

“Looks like a dry surface, and hopefully there won't be dew tonight. T20 cricket has got to do a lot with momentum. We have to assess the conditions and post a good score.”

Kedar Jadhav finds a place in the playing XI for RCB. For DC, Mukesh Kumar comes in for Anrich Nortje who has gone home. Mitchell Marsh also returns to the team.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Delhi subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangalore subs: Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

The pitches are normally dry at this venue, hence we don't see too many high scores here. The average score here is 165. This pitch too is dry and has got a few cracks in it. Bowlers should fancy their chances. The spinners have to bowl fuller lengths on what looks like a sluggish surface.

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

