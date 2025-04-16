DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It is the seventh game of the tournament for the Royals, who have recorded two wins and four losses so far.

RR suffered a nine-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last game. Prior to that, the Royals lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RR will be keen to end their losing streak when they play an away match against DC. On that note, here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, IPL records

Teams batting second have won 46 out of the 89 completed IPL matches at this venue. It shows that the toss has not played much of a role in the matches hosted by this stadium.

Here are some other important stats from the previous matches played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 90

Won by teams batting first: 43

Won by teams batting second: 46

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 168.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch report

The average first innings score has increased consistently over the last few matches in Delhi. The pitch has been excellent for batting at this stadium.

Fans should note that the teams batting first have won all the matches played in Delhi in IPL 2024 and 2025. Hence, the captain winning the toss will be tempted to bat first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the previous IPL match on this ground. The match was played on April 13 when MI posted 205/5 and then bowled DC out for 193 in 19 overs.

Tilak Varma and Karun Nair scored half-centuries for their respective teams. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tight spell of 2/23 for DC.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 205/5 (Tilak Varma 59, Kuldeep Yadav 2/23) beat Delhi Capitals 193 (Karun Nair 89, Karn Sharma 3/36) by 12 runs.

