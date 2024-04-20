DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 20, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRG) in the 35th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Bowling first, they bowled out the Titans at 89 as Mukesh Kumar picked up a three-wicket haul while Ishant and Tristan Stubbs took two wickets each. In response, despite losing four wickets, Delhi achieved the target in 8.5 overs.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru while defending the highest IPL total of 287 runs which they had put in the first half. Travis Head scored a century while Heinrich Klaasen scored a fifty. Abhishek Sharma (34), Aiden Markram (32), and Abdul Samad (37 off 10) were among the remaining contributors.

In reply, skipper Pat Cummins picked up a three-wicket haul while Mayank Markande scalped two and T Natarajan took one wicket.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming DC vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Mukesh Kumar (DC) - 7.0 credits

Mukesh Kumar of DC (Credits: IPL)

Mukesh Kumar has been in fantastic form this season, chipping in with eight wickets, including two three-wicket hauls, in four matches at an excellent strike rate of 10.12. He has also been economical with the ball, averaging 15.62.

Mukesh has secured six wickets in the last six games at this venue. Thus, considering his recent form and decent records at Delhi, he will be a great choice for your DC vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Jaydev Unadkat of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat has bowled important overs in the middle overs and picked up four wickets for SunRisers Hyderabad in five matches so far.

He has been phenomenal against Delhi Capitals, claiming 19 wickets in 10 matches. He has secured nine wickets at this venue in the last four games.

Thus, Jaydev will be a trump card in the upcoming DC vs SRH Dream11 match.

#1 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.5 credits

Axar Patel of DC (Credits: IPL)

Axar Patel has not yet performed much with both the bat and ball this season, having scored 51 runs and chipping in five wickets for Delhi Capitals.

However, the left-arm spinner has notable records against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 63 runs and securing eight wickets with the ball in the last five games.

Axar has scored 356 runs in 19 matches at an average of 39. He has also bagged 15 wickets with the ball.

