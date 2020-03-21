DDCA suspends all activity at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium amidst coronavirus fears

DDCA confirmed on Friday that the Arun Jaitley Stadium will remain shut to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak

All cricketing action has been suspended in the country amidst coronavirus fears

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to be closed indefinitely, the DDCA have confirmed

The Delhi and District Cricket Commission (DDCA) suspended all activity on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, amidst growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak. The DDCA took to Twitter to confirm their decision, as they requested the fans for their unwavering support to tackle an unfamiliar situation.

All cricketing action in India has been suspended indefinitely, as COVID-19 continues to ravage people across the country. While the Men in Blue's ODI series against South Africa has been suspended until further notice, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on the 15th of April.

"Dear Members, As the pandemic of COVID-19 grows further, we need to act immediately to keep DDCA family safe. All the activities at Arun Jaitley Stadium shall be suspended w.e.f from 20 Mar 2020. Work from home shall be implemented till further order. Your cooperation is solicited."

17 people have contracted COVID-19 in the national capital, out of which one of them has sadly succumbed to the virus. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that barring pharmasies and grocery stores, all public venues including malls and theatres will remain closed to curtail the coronavirus outbreak.