"Definitely not" - Sunil Gavaskar recreates MS Dhoni's iconic phrase to answer on CSK captain's retirement speculation

The 40-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is still one of the best cricketers going around in the business. While his game has taken a beating, the former Indian cricketer is still one of the fittest cricketers and best skippers in world cricket.

With IPL 2022 approaching its business end, Dhoni's retirement speculations have once again hogged the limelight. Sunil Gavaskar was asked the same question during Chennai's game against Mumbai Indians (MI) last night at the Wankhede Stadium.

The former Indian captain used a famous MS Dhoni quote to bury all the speculation. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is keen, still enthusiastic about the game. In the field, what is sometimes most telling is that when you get to 8-9 and you are looking to sort of give up the game, but here he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other, and it shows he was keen to get the next over done."

He added:

"He sensed an opportunity with those 2-3 early wickets but we have seen him do that regularly which means 'definitely not'. That's what Dhoni had said when Danny asked him (in 2020)."

Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 @Sivy_KW578



He came in when CSK were floundering at 17/4, further slipping to 39/6. He was the only one that stood tall in the face of MI’s relentless bowling display. Scoring more than 1/3 of the runs with 36*, played Always heartwarming when he plays well MS Dhoni Appreciation TweetHe came in when CSK were floundering at 17/4, further slipping to 39/6. He was the only one that stood tall in the face of MI’s relentless bowling display. Scoring more than 1/3 of the runs with 36*, playedAlways heartwarming when he plays well MS Dhoni Appreciation TweetHe came in when CSK were floundering at 17/4, further slipping to 39/6. He was the only one that stood tall in the face of MI’s relentless bowling display. Scoring more than 1/3 of the runs with 36*, played 👏 Always heartwarming when he plays well https://t.co/Wx6rYVCIc4

Incidentally, Dhoni had put in a valiant effort with the bat against Mumbai last night. While others failed to make an impact, the CSK captain stood his ground and played a handy knock, scoring an unbeaten 36, including four boundaries and two sixes. However, it was not enough for them to win the match. Despite a top-order collapse, Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down 98 runs convincingly.

"You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey" - MS Dhoni on his future

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni in last 11 innings in IPL:



18*(6)

50*(38)

16*(6)

23(28)

3(6)

0*(0)

28*(18)

12(8)

8(7)

2(3)

21*(8)



He has made big impacts while batting in the middle-lower order. The greatest. MS Dhoni in last 11 innings in IPL:18*(6)50*(38)16*(6)23(28)3(6)0*(0)28*(18)12(8)8(7)2(3)21*(8)He has made big impacts while batting in the middle-lower order. The greatest. https://t.co/7JF2ofxaaD

The veteran cricketer has assured fans that he will return in the yellow jersey in the next edition of the IPL, however, it wasn't clear whether it will be in the capacity of a player or not.

Speaking at the end of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MS Dhoni said:

"Well I said last time also, you will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other, you will have to wait and watch."

