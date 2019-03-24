Delhi Capitals launch their Official Anthem titled “Roar Machaa”

New Delhi, 24 March 2019: Going into the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a brand new identity, JSW and GMR co-owned franchise, Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their Official Anthem for the upcoming season of the IPL. The anthem titled “Roar Machaa” has been composed and sung by famous Bollywood score composer and singer Amit Trivedi.

The anthem beautifully captures and showcases the vibes of the city of New Delhi with its lyrics, which have also been written by Trivedi. The video features most of the iconic locations of the capital city, which play host to the Delhi Capitals’ fans and players who are seen enjoying the beats of the anthem. While the audio has got a peppy feel to it, which thoroughly encapsulates everything that Delhi is made up of.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the anthem, Amit Trivedi said, "It's been an absolute honour and great fun working on this year's anthem for the Delhi Capitals - Roar Machaa. Delhi as a city has tremendous energy, and you can almost never stop a Dilliwala from shaking a leg if the music's peppy and catchy"

"We want the city and its people to experience the quintessential Dilli vibe through this song. That's why we've incorporated words like 'scene' and 'swagger', and phrases like 'lagi padhi hai lanka' that are typically Delhi. And the stress on the word 'roar', a natural continuation from the team's magnificent tiger logo, essentially captures a quality that Delhiites possess – fierceness," he continued.

Trivedi said he expects all the Delhites to come out in large numbers and support their team, "Dilliwaalo, I sincerely hope you're all going to come out there in large numbers, machaao a lot of shor and roar, and cheer on this amazing team throughout the IPL! Oh Dilli re, tu Roar Machaa!"

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals begin their season later today against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and will be playing their first home match in New Delhi on Tuesday, 26th March 2019 as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

With the anticipation and excitement palpable, fans can book their tickets for all the stands, including the Corporate Boxes, Platinum Gallery and The Hill 'A' Super Hospitality, through the official website of the Delhi Capitals at https://www.delhicapitals.in/buy-tickets

