Dwayne Bravo to release song dedicated to MS Dhoni on CSK skipper's birthday

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that he will release a song titled '#7' on MS Dhoni's 39th birthday.

Bravo shared a sneak peek of the song in an Instagram post.

Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni have been teammates for a long time now

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that he will release a song in honour of his IPL captain MS Dhoni, on the occasion of the latter's 39th birthday on July 7.

The West Indian had initially teased the release of the song but took to Instagram yesterday to give his fans a sneak peak of the piece titled '#7'. Bravo also requested fans to suggest ideas for a new 'helicopter' dance that would become the theme of the '#7' music video.

On 21st June, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram to ask fans if they'd like him to release the song on the former Indian captain's birthday - a question that was met with a resounding 'yes'. Interestingly, Bravo also tagged CSK teammates Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni himself in the post.

The 36-year-old also confirmed that he will be both writing and producing the single.

Dwayne Bravo: an entertainer on and off the field

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is known for being an entertainer, both on and off the field. He frequently bursts into jigs upon taking catches or picking up wickets and is one of the most magnetic personalities in the world of cricket.

The West Indian is also one of two players to have scored more than 1000 runs and taken more than 100 wickets in the IPL, the other being CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja. Off the cricket ground, he has released many popular singles, with the biggest hits being Asia, Run D World, and Champion.

His captain at CSK, MS Dhoni, is a polar opposite in many ways. However, despite often being unreadable on the field, the wicket-keeper has made no secret of his friendship with Dwayne Bravo. The duo have been seen competing against each other in sprints and Bravo even recently spoke up against critics of the former Indian captain.

MS Dhoni is yet to comment on Dwayne Bravo's '#7' song and has largely been missing in action since India's heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup.