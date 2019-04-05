Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan is someone who understands losses, says KKR captain Dinesh Karthik

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Exclusive 361 // 05 Apr 2019, 22:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A versatile batsman, an excellent keeper and a live-wire on the field - there are several attributes that define Dinesh Karthik as a cricketer. More than anything, it is his jovial nature and never-say-die attitude that makes him command respect from peers and fans alike.

For the last couple of seasons, he has been leading the Kolkata Knight Riders, and his continuing the legacy left behind by Gautam Gambhir. With each step, he's also building his own.

In an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda's #MindVoice, Dinesh Karthik spoke about a number of topics, ranging from his time at KKR, his most memorable moments, King Khan, and more.

Below is part 1 of the conversation:

How has Shah Rukh Khan been as a franchise owner?

Firstly, he is a terrific person. In the little time, I have spent with him, he is a top owner to have and is genuinely a large-hearted person who wishes well for his team and other teams as well. He likes to see a good cricket match. He is someone who is sport loving. He is not all about KKR, and 'we need to win'. He likes to see a good game.

As much as he loves KKR and wants us to do really well, he is someone who understands losses and is able to react to them in a positive way. I am lucky to have an owner like him, to put him in a nutshell.

How has the experience been at KKR, and the challenge of captaining them?

It feels fantastic. I have always enjoyed coming here for the last two years - terrific franchise, great people to be around and I have really enjoyed being part of the setup.

(On captaincy)

Advertisement

It has been a challenge. It's a high-pressure tournament, played over two months. It has a lot of intense matches, ups and downs. It's a great challenge to be a leader and keep everyone's spirits up and handle each player differently. It has been really good.

What do you think about Andre Russell? Have you seen a more clean hitter of the cricket ball?

Hard-hitter of a cricket ball, yeah (he is). He is very powerful, very strong. He has very good shots. He is great to have as a player also. He gives his 100% and leaves everything out on the cricket field. He's just a great person to be around as well. Nice guy, simple, fun-loving.

Good energy to have around in the team. What he does with the cricket bat is very special. He has a great swing, if he connects the ball, more often than not it goes outside the stadium. That's how powerful he is.

What do you have to say about a bowler like Kuldeep Yadav?

He's a terrific bowler; he has grown from strength to strength every year. He is playing all formats of the game for India so that gives him a lot of confidence. Knowing him, he always wants to be the best bowler of that competition, that game. That constantly keeps spurring him on.

He is also someone who works really hard off the field.

You've played for multiple teams. What's your best moment in the IPL?

The best moment in IPL for me was when I was with the Mumbai Indians and we won that year (2013).

It was a hard year for us and we had a new captain in Rohit Sharma and the support staff was great. We played a special tournament there. In my memory, that tournament will last for a long time. I had a good tournament personally, but more importantly, we won it as a team and that was fabulous.

Advertisement