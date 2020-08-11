Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi to join squad on September 1st, CSK set to be hampered by late arrival of many stars

Of all the eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem the outfit that could be most affected by delays in their players' arrival in the UAE.

As per TOI's latest report, CSK’s South African recruit Faf du Plessis will not arrive in the UAE before September 1 because he is expecting his second child. Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi are expected to arrive in the Gulf country on September 1.

CSK’s Australian contingent comprising head coach and batting coach Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey and all-rounder Shane Watson will arrive on August 22.

The CSK team also has three players who are playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 which will begin on August 18. So the arrival of their CPL-bound players – Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner will also be largely delayed.

And to further add to the woes of CSK, it has been reported that Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and England’s Sam Curran will be busy with international commitments and will be available only after mid-September.

CSK to begin a camp in Chennai from August 15

CSK to begin training on August 15

CSK are all set to organise a five-day training camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from August 15. The camp aims to regroup the team and give a chance to the players to explore their form and fitness ahead of the tournament.

Speaking to TOI, CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said “We will look to continue from where we left off in March. The key to success in the IPL is to perform collectively. Our aim will be to regroup as a team and start our preparations. But each player will have their own different routines and formula to prepare for the tournament. The idea is to give them enough space and freedom to understand their body and find their rhythm before coming together as a group.”

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10. The players will be putting up in a bio-secure environment and the games will be played behind closed doors.