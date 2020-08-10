Fans expect us to speak up on important issues: Manoj Tiwary on cricketers' silence regarding the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary recently opened up on the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the uproar that unfolded post the MS Dhoni biopic star's death.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the Bengal batsman stated that it's completely up to an individual whether or not they want to be vocal on social issues. However, he added that in his opinion, people should speak up on important topics.

When asked about the cricketing fraternity, including MS Dhoni himself, being largely silent regarding the issue of nepotism that allegedly caused the death of Rajput, Manoj Tiwary said -

"It is surprising for many people. They keep tagging me and saying most of the cricketers have not come out. I cannot speak for anyone. Everybody has decided how they want to lead their lives, whether they want to be vocal about certain issues or not is completely up to them."

'I personally feel that people should obviously come out' - Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has been vocal on various social issues

Manoj Tiwary added that he thinks sportspeople should use the platform that they have been given to speak out on topics close to their hearts. He said that fans and well-wishers would want them to take a stand on issues that concern the country.

"I personally feel that people should obviously come out. As a public figure, we have responsibility. Our honest fans and lovers expect a lot of things out of us. They expect us to not only come out on the field and do well but at the same time when important issues come in our country, they expect us to come out and have a say."

Manoj Tiwary concluded by saying that he understands why many celebrities choose to stay clear of controversy.

"But at the same time, I can understand why many people don't come out and say what they want to. They want to be diplomatic. That's fine with me but I'm not that sort of a person."

In June earlier this year, the world was torn apart by the shocking demise of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many people believe that the prevailing nepotism in the Bollywood industry played a role in his suicide.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who Rajput played in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has not voiced any thoughts on the subject yet.