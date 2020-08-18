Fans will enjoy each and every moment Dhoni spends on the field in IPL 2020: VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will try his level best to help the Chennai Super Kings win their fourth IPL title this year. The Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL titles till date, in 2010,2011 and 2018.

Laxman believes that MS Dhoni is a very passionate leader and playing for the Chennai Super Kings brings the best out of him.

He feels that whatever the Chennai Super Kings have achieved as a team is because of the captaincy skills of Dhoni. Thus he believes that MS Dhoni's form will be crucial in deciding the fate of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

“Number one is that we all have to recognize that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy,” said Laxman.

Fans will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field : Laxman

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement on Saturday evening, bringing an end to one of the most illustrious careers the game has ever seen.

Laxman feels that Dhoni fans will be really looking forward to seeing him play after a gap of more than a year. The last time MS Dhoni took field was in the heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

"As far as fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen. Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely and will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field," Laxman asserted.

Even former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that MS Dhoni will play the IPL 2020 season with full freedom and we might get to witness a different Dhoni, similar to when he was young and had burst on to the scene.