Fast bowling All-rounders India tried before Hardik Pandya

Irfan Pathan had a fantastic start to his international career

India's long-standing search for a fast bowling all-rounder ended successfully with Hardik Pandya. Pandya has provided tremendous flexibility to the Indian side across all formats. While he has been an effective lower-order batsman and played some match-winning innings for the Indian team, he has been improving continuously as a bowler too.

Hardik Pandya's rise has come as a big relief to the selectors and fans. Fast bowling all-rounders are an important commodity especially playing in overseas conditions and the Indian team has paid a heavy price for not having one.

It's not like the selectors haven't tried though. Before Pandya a barrage of fast bowling all-rounders have been given opportunities on the international level. Fast bowling all-rounders in India have always created a lot of excitement among the fans but unfortunately for some reasons they haven't been able to live up to the high expectations. We will look at 5 all-rounders India tried before Hardik Pandya.

#5 JP Yadav

JP Yadav played most of his match under Rahul Dravid in 2005

JP Yadav was known for his consistent medium pace bowling and his ability to tonk the ball with bat in hand. JP Yadav broke into the Indian side after impressive performances in domestic cricket for Railways. After a disappointing debut series against West Indies in 2002 Yadav made a comeback to the Indian side in the Greg Chappell era in 2005.

India persisted with Yadav for a few series but unfortunately he couldn't perform upto the expectations and was eventually dropped from the side. Yadav couldn't make another comeback into the side and ended up playing just 12 ODIs for India.

