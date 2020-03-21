Fight it out like Yuvraj and Kaif: PM Modi asks India to repeat iconic partnership in battle against coronavirus
- PM Modi on Thursday had asked India to observe a self-imposed curfew
- Kaif and Yuvraj requested Indians to collectively follow PM Modi's instructions
After former Indian cricketers, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh urged Indians to observe 'Janata curfew' on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed their efforts reminiscing their famous partnership in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final.
Modi retweeted Kaif stating that it was time for another partnership, one where Indians could be partners in a fight against Coronavirus.
Earlier on Thursday evening, Modi addressed the nation asking them to work from home and observe a voluntary curfew as India enters the most significant stage in the coronavirus outbreak. If recent past is anything to go by, most of the nations that have been worst hit by the pandemic, lost control in the third week of the outbreak.
The partnership PM Modi referred to was the one where India chased down a mammoth 326 against England in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final. Yuvraj and Kaif, in that match, put up a 121 run partnership rescue India who were struggling at 146/5 after a middle order collapse. While Yuvraj got out after a valiant 69, Kaif fought it out with the tailenders to secure a victory with two wickets and three balls to spare.
With all sports action being halted for the near future, the sports ministry said that fate of any sports event in the country will be decided after 15 April when the government makes a reassessment of the situation.Published 21 Mar 2020, 00:29 IST