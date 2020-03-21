Fight it out like Yuvraj and Kaif: PM Modi asks India to repeat iconic partnership in battle against coronavirus

After former Indian cricketers, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh urged Indians to observe 'Janata curfew' on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed their efforts reminiscing their famous partnership in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final.

Modi retweeted Kaif stating that it was time for another partnership, one where Indians could be partners in a fight against Coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Modi addressed the nation asking them to work from home and observe a voluntary curfew as India enters the most significant stage in the coronavirus outbreak. If recent past is anything to go by, most of the nations that have been worst hit by the pandemic, lost control in the third week of the outbreak.

Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/a6JJTh8gUWhttps://t.co/koRYZiRT6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The partnership PM Modi referred to was the one where India chased down a mammoth 326 against England in the 2002 Natwest Trophy final. Yuvraj and Kaif, in that match, put up a 121 run partnership rescue India who were struggling at 146/5 after a middle order collapse. While Yuvraj got out after a valiant 69, Kaif fought it out with the tailenders to secure a victory with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji



It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 !



I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

With all sports action being halted for the near future, the sports ministry said that fate of any sports event in the country will be decided after 15 April when the government makes a reassessment of the situation.