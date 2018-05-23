Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: 5 foreigner players who have surprised everyone

    Foreigners who have surprised everyone with their performances.

    sourabh humbarwadi
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 14:30 IST
    33.86K

    Trent Boult
    Trent Boult

    Over the years, there are a few players who have been performing consistently in the IPL and have made a name for themselves. Consider the case of Sunil Narine, AB De Villers, Dwayne Bravo and Virat Kohli - these players are expected to perform in every game and they are the fan favorites.

    However, every year there are some players who surprise everyone with their superlative performances. What makes things interesting is that you least expect them to come good and in the end, you have to eat your own words. 

    Here are the four players who have lighted IPL with their performances:

    #5 Shane Watson - Chennai Super Kings

    Shane Watson
    Shane Watson

    The 36-year-old batsman has been one of the few players who has been a part of the IPL right from the beginning. After being picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the auction, there were quite a few critics who felt that the burly all-rounder was past his prime. 

    He has silenced all those critics by performing consistently throughout the season and has been one of the core players for CSK this season. He has scored around 400 runs at a strike-rate of around 150 and picked up 6 wickets.

    Along with Ambati Rayadu, Watson has helped CSK to get off to blistering starts and dent the opposition in the powerplays. 

    His effective bowling during the middle overs has stifled the opposition during the middle overs. He provides the CSK team with a balance which has helped them reached the playoffs with ease. Moving ahead, the MSD-led team will heavily bank on Watson to help them win their 3rd title.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Kane Williamson Jos Buttler
    Page 1 of 5
